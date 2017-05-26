Shortly before the Senators began their conference final with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all Canadians to get behind them. That’s when you knew they were doomed.

“We’re all happy to support Ottawa right now,” Trudeau said. “Even Torontonians and Montrealers can agree on this particular one.”

A bunch of those words need defining in this context – “we,” “support,” “Torontonian“ and “Montrealer.” Because they don’t make any sense in that order.

“We” didn’t “support” anything to do with the Ottawa Senators, and, speaking here as a “Torontonian,” I didn’t then, don’t now and won’t ever agree with a “Montrealer“ on any general thing about hockey, forget about particulars.

It’s only politicians who think that wife-swapping your NHL teams speaks to good national character. It doesn’t. It makes you a front-runner. Is that who we are? A bunch of tuqued-up bandwagon jumpers and sports traitors? I would hope not.

Canada knew better and did not fall in love with Ottawa. Based on the attendance numbers, even Ottawa wasn’t that hot on Ottawa.

The Senators are that kind of team – one that lacks charisma. They’re obviously good, but good in a dull, difficult-to-put-your-finger-on sort of way. They made it hard for people to warm to them and, best I can tell, few did.

But now that they’re gone, we’ll say this much for Ottawa – they put a scare up the NHL and they put Canada out of its misery.

These days, it’s hard to imagine any Stanley Cup final match-up that would capture the wider (i.e. American) imagination. New York-Chicago maybe. Or Boston-Montreal. Something Original Six-ish, but featuring a small cast of American stars. Something with a little border-war flavour. Who knows?

The NHL’s primary marketing problem is that it’s no longer possible to say what would make Americans who don’t normally care about hockey suddenly care about hockey.

So ‘we’ can all ‘support’ this idea – that an Ottawa/Nashville match-up would have been more likely to spark a lively family discussion about geography than lure any of our American friends to a television set. That was a full-on viewership disaster waiting to happen.

As Thursday’s Game 7 was going into overtime, one presumes a crack began to open in Gary Bettman’s office floor. When the Penguins won, it closed up again. It may or may not be a great final, but it’s already serving several of Bettman’s key constituencies.

He gets to place his most familiar current franchise (Pittsburgh) alongside one of the south-of-the-Mason-Dixon-line stragglers. This is the establishment NHL versus the shaky new generation.

Pittsburgh is as reliable a draw as the league has right now. It’s one of the very few teams whose stories can be retold, rather than explained for the first time.

Nashville is Pittsburgh’s opposite – an illustrative example to all of the league’s other losers. The Predators’ message to the Arizonas, Floridas and Carolinas of the world – they didn’t come when you built it, but they might come if you win. Nashville is saving Bettman the trouble of making the pitch; “It may not seem like you’re anywhere close to the top, then you put the Blackhawks on the ropes and it all just falls into place. Hockey! It’s so easy! Please sign your expansion fee to ‘Cash’.”

Pittsburgh-Nashville works for Bettman, which almost brings me around to the idea that we should have been pulling for the capital. This would not have meant being for Ottawa, mind you, but rather being against the NHL’s Avenue of the Americas cabal.

This is also the time of year when the cult of anniversaries would have us enter a forced lament for Canada’s vanished hockey dominance. Next year, it will have been a quarter century since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup.

You used to hear a lot about it, but less so these days. Again, I think it’s because people are too smart.

Canadian teams may have had some trouble vis à vis the Stanley Cup lately, but Canadians have not. Our countrymen will once again represent the largest demographic group on both squads in the final.

We have the best player in the game, and the second best and probably five of the top 10 and maybe half of the top 20. We have the best national team in the world by a wide margin. We have overlapping generations of talent that suggest that’s not changing any time soon.

Canada has never dominated hockey quite like it does right now. The case for Canada is so inarguable that it’s become boring. Not Ottawa-Senators boring, but just a little tedious. (As such, there might be some patriotic spark to be gleaned from sending a second-string team to Pyeongchang and watching it lose.)

Canadian hockey is robust, even if Canadian NHL teams are not. And if it’s not your team, why would you care? NHL squads are business entities. They thrive or flounder (mostly flounder) on their own merits. Canada’s got nothing to do with it.

The only reason the average fan should be bothered if the Calgary Flames or the Winnipeg Jets are going to figure it out is if he/she is a Flames or Jets fan.

You might also care about Calgary or Winnipeg if you are not from there. By “caring,” I mean actively wishing them ill. If your own team is making you feel terrible, I don’t see any compelling nationalistic reason to wish happiness on someone else’s team. That’s not good manners. It’s masochism.

So this is a useful time of year to remind everyone of the rules of Canadian hockey fandom – you root for Canada, but you do not root for everyone playing hockey in Canada. Those are two different things.

In that spirit, congratulations to the Ottawa Senators from the rest of Canada. What a marvellous season.

Also, good riddance. We still don’t like you and the Prime Minister can’t make us.

