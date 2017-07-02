With an indefatigable work ethic, an unfailing sense of humour and a steady diet of cigarettes and coffee, Hervé Filion loomed large over the sport of harness racing.

The Quebec-born Mr. Filion, who died on June 22 at the age of 77, set the standard by which all North American harness racing drivers were measured. A 5-foot-6 dynamo, he won 15,179 races in his career (at times thousands of wins ahead of the next best driver), including 16 North American driving championships before retiring in 2012.

When he was only 31, Mr. Filion broke the world win record (3,446) of revered U.S. Hall of Famer Bill Haughton who said: “There are a lot of good harness drivers, a few great ones … and then there is Filion.”

That same year, 1971, Mr. Filion became the only figure from harness racing to win the Lou Marsh Award for athletic performance in Canada. He was also named to the Order of Canada.

At the age of 35, he was the youngest driver inducted in the U.S. horse-racing Hall of Fame, in 1975. The following year he was the youngest inductee to the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame as well. At the time, he had already won about 6,000 races.

Hervé Filion was born on Feb. 1, 1940, the sixth of Alida and Edmond Filion’s 11 children. The family was so poor, he once said, that there were three boys to a bedroom, two horses to a stall. The family home was in the tiny town of Angers, Que., 22 kilometres from Hull. In the early days, they had no car.

His youngest brother, Yves, who is also a member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, remembers Hervé as “smiling all the time, happy all the time and very sociable. He was always talking to everybody, anybody. He just had it. He could have been the president of the United States, the way he was.” He had charisma from the start.

Their father, Edmond, was a farmer and a lumberjack, heading off to the bush for three months at a time with three horses to haul timber home. He kept a few cattle, but when Mr. Filion was in Grade 2, his father traded the cows for racehorses. Young Hervé dreamed his way through school – always about horses – and quit when he was 12 to pick up a set of reins. His feet didn’t reach the stirrups. He won his first official race at the age of 13, after fudging his age. The minimum age for a driving licence was 16.

“In my dreams, I never lost a race,” Mr. Filion said. He won 29 races that first year.

In 1961, at the age of 21, the French-speaking Mr. Filion decided to start racing in the United States, although he knew only the English words for “yes” and “no.” While racing at Vernon Downs in upstate New York, Mr. Filion figured out how to order ham and eggs – and ate that for three meals a day because he didn’t know the words for anything else. A friend taught him how to say “steak,” but when the waitress asked him how he wanted it cooked, Mr. Filion replied the only way he knew how: “ham and eggs.” In 1968, Mr. Filion married Torontonian Barbara Donaldson. His English quickly improved.

Mr. Filion chose his driving colours – red, white and blue – carefully. They were the colours of the Red Ensign, Canada’s national flag until 1965. When he won the first World Driving Championship in 1970, he still sported his red, white and blue, but had the new Canadian flag plastered to his helmet.

Within his first 10 years of driving in the United States, Mr. Filion became the toast of the sport, racing primarily in New Jersey and New York, but it was normal for him to drive at 28 tracks in a season. So fast-paced was his life that on one crazy day, he hit four tracks, jetting to Toronto for one race and winning with a horse that paid $100, before jumping into a waiting car, driving silks and all, to the Toronto Island airport and doing another drive in the United States.

All eight Filion brothers became licensed drivers in harness racing. Currently there are 25 people bearing the Filion name registered to drive in North America.

“He was the toughest man that ever walked,” said Bill (Magic) O’Donnell, a Maritime native who was the leading driver at the Meadowlands in New Jersey for many years. Every day, Mr. O’Donnell would watch one of Mr. Filion’s aides deliver five packs of cigarettes to his locker, directly across from his. By the end of the day, Mr. Filion had gone through most of them.

Mr. Filion chalked up his impressive win total by racing double headers – first driving a full card of races at Freehold Raceway in New Jersey, then heading to the Meadowlands at night for more. He also owned Capital Hill Farm in New Jersey, where at one point he owned 140 horses.

In 1972, Mr. Filion was the best-paid athlete in Canada, with an annual salary of about $250,000 (equivalent to about $1.5-million today), according to a statement by Albert Trottier, who was then advertising manager at Blue Bonnets.

“He’d be at the farm at 8:30 in the morning, train all morning, get on the tractor, do the harrowing or grading, go race 12 races in the afternoon, and 12 more at night. And do it all again the next day,” Mr. O’Donnell said. Mr. Filion bought a helicopter to make the trips easier.

“He would always tell us young guys: ‘Listen, you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time. You’ve got to have the right horses and you’ve got to be lucky. But don’t hold that against me,’” Mr. O’Donnell said.

Mr. Filion had a big heart. He could never refuse requests. He would drive anywhere. He’d drive cheap horses and bad-acting horses. He felt obligated to give back to the sport. He didn’t want to let anybody down.

Mr. Filion had other talents, too. He didn’t pick up a golf club until he was 36 years old. By the end of the summer, he had a six handicap. “One time we were playing in an outing and he hadn’t played in four or five years,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “He shot an 85. He had great hand-eye co-ordination.”

He also learned to play table tennis in the drivers’ room at racetracks. “After a month, he could play anybody in there,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “I think anything he would have done, he would have been good at. Horses just came so natural to him.”

Mr. Filion exuded charm. “He was like a magnet, no matter where he went,” Mr. O’Donnell said. Although Mr. Filion said he would get eight hours of sleep a night, Mr. O’Donnell saw him exist on only four, with perhaps a 20-minute nap in the afternoon. And his mind never stopped. Once, Mr. O’Donnell and another driver headed off with Mr. Filion to a track in New England, arriving at 4 a.m. At the hotel, Mr. Filion poured himself a large cup of coffee and said to his travelling mates: “Come on boys, let’s have a little kibitz first before we go to sleep.”

“Come on, Hervé,” his friends said. “It’s a quarter to five.”

The next morning, Mr. Filion roused the rest of them to go to a pancake house. He’d head to the races, read the racing program and – as usual – cheerfully announce to everybody: “Okay, boys, let the games begin.”

“His work ethic?” Mr. O’Donnell said. “Nobody could keep up to him.” Some called him Hustlin’ Hervé.

Mr. Filion incurred a huge financial loss, however, because of a 1978 barn fire at his New Jersey farm, in which 42 horses and two employees were killed. His finances never recovered.

On July 5, 2012, American driver Dave Palone broke Mr. Filion’s win record at The Meadows in Pennsylvania. With Mr. Filion in attendance, Mr. Palone stood up on the seat of the racing bike in the same way that Mr. Filion did when he won the 1979 Little Brown Jug with Hot Hitter.

“It was special,” Mr. Palone said. “He was the first one out there and he gave me a big hug. I mean, a bear hug, like a proud father. He was so overwhelmed to pass the torch to me. I thought that was pretty cool, because as long as I’ve been driving horses, there will only be one Hervé. It was a record that I didn’t think was even achievable in my career.”

That same summer, Mr. Filion closed out his driving career at Rideau Carleton Raceway, near Ottawa, close to where he had begun his remarkable trajectory. At the age of 72, he drove in six races and won three of them, even though he was suffering from the pain of a hernia. His brother Yves said that even then Hervé had trouble catching his breath.

For the last two years of his life, Mr. Filion carried an oxygen tank with him. He stopped smoking. He spent time with his family.

“The thing I remember most about him was what a good dad he was,” Mr. Palone said. “His boys loved him and he was very proud of them. The happiest I have ever seen him is when he was with those boys.”

Mr. Filion, who died of pneumonia in a New York hospital after a long battle with emphysema, leaves his wife, Barbara, and six children: Tammy Lynn, Hervé Jr., Barbara Ann, Andrew, Brandon and Kimberly. A visitation was held Wednesday at Freehold, N.J., followed by a procession to Freehold Raceway, where Mr. Filion’s remains were taken on one last lap of a track he knew so well.

After a funeral on Friday in Gatineau, Mr. Filion’s body finally returned home, to be buried in Angers, Que., beside his parents.

Mr. Filion’s win total could have been even higher, but in 1995, he was one of 23 people charged with taking part in an illegal betting ring that placed wagers on various sports, including harness racing. “The first day I got arrested, I stopped living,” he told The New York Times, adding that he never took money for a race. The charges were eventually dropped when he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, but his career came to a halt for seven years.

Special to The Globe and Mail

