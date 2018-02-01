Einarson leads Scotties championship pool after win over Ontario

Kerri Einarson's sure shooting has her wild-card rink leading the championship pool of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Einarson's Manitoba-based team improved to 7-1 after defeating Ontario's Hollie Duncan 7-5 on Thursday in Canada's women's curling championship. Einarson's team scored a triple in the eighth end and then she drew to the button for victory.

"She makes them all the time," third Selena Kaatz said of the winning shot. "I had all the confidence in the world that she would make that. I wasn't worried when she went to go throw it."

Kaatz, playing in her second Tournament of Hearts, thinks her team didn't have the best start but they made sure to hang in and put pressure. Kaatz said they pulled it together in the second half when they scored four points and began playing like they had all week. Momentum shifted at the fifth end break when it was tied at 3-3.

Ontario (4-4) had qualified for the championship pool after beating Newfoundland's Stacie Curtis 11-8 in a tiebreaker game earlier in the day.

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (6-2) defeated British Columbia's Kesa Van Osch (4-4), 10-3. Jones closed out the win by scoring a deuce in the eighth end. Manitoba led 5-2 after four ends.

"We kind of got a better handle on the ice today than we did last night and made some good shots and feel good going into tonight," said Jones, a five-time Scotties champion, who will face Ontario in the evening draw.

Manitoba took a commanding lead in the sixth end when Jones drew her rock into the house to score a triple for a comfortable 8-2 lead.

Van Osch of Nanaimo said playing Manitoba was a big learning curve. They decided to take some risks and knew that there was a chance Manitoba would get three.

"They are a good team. They are consistent, they are strong," said Van Osch, whose team is 4-4. "We knew that coming in we had to bring our A game. It just wasn't quite good enough."

In other afternoon playoff action, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault (6-2) defeated Team Canada's Michelle Englot 7-1 in eight ends. Nova Scotia scored deuces in the seventh and eighth ends. Alberta's Casey Scheidegger (7-1) defeated Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury (5-3) 8-4 in nine ends. Alberta scored a triple in the fifth end and had a deuce in the seventh.

Other evening draws will have Team Canada play Northern Ontario, Alberta against Nova Scotia and B.C. against wild-card entry Einarson. The top four teams will advance to the semi-final on Sunday.