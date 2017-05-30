On Tuesday, ESPN published its second annual list of the 100 most famous athletes at work. It is – and I use this word in its most emphatic sense – wrong.

It’s wrong so consistently about so many things that it might better be considered a random naming of 100 successful sportsmen and women scattered across a Web page.

Now, all “best of” or “best ever” lists are meant to be attacked. That’s the fun. But rarely does one so gleefully invite scorn.

No. 1 is Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s a decent start.

No. 2 is LeBron James. Okay, we have our first issue.

Putting James second means Lionel Messi is bumped to third. So the best basketball player is more globally feted, recognized and/or famous than the best soccer player alive? Sorry, no. Ce n’est pas possible. And you can say that again in the almost 7,000 languages spoken on Earth, few of which have their own word for “basketball.”

James over Messi is a venial sin. The mortal ones begin coming quick and fast from that point on.

At No. 5, we have Phil Mickelson. I’m sure you are familiar with him. I’m confident a majority of the billions of us who don’t live in North America and Europe are not.

I’m also pretty sure all of those people recognize No. 7, Usain Bolt.

Let’s repeat this for the record. ESPN believes a so-so, middle-aged golfer – who uses a stick to put a ball in a cup for a living – is better known among African herding tribes, Asian factory workers and South Pacific bank tellers than the fastest person in the history of our species.

It goes on like that. There are so many clangers on this list, it could form its own Christmas orchestra.

Very good basketball player Kevin Durant (No. 8) is ahead of cricket’s current rock stars, Virat Kohli (No. 13) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (No. 15). No.

Po-faced golfist Jordan Spieth (No. 17) is ahead of the most electric female athlete alive, Serena Williams (No. 19). Absolutely not.

Human medical experiment Dwyane Wade (No. 24) is ahead of – okay, I’m going to have to start screaming now – the most charismatic soccer player in existence, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (No. 26).

Why is Drew Brees (No. 52) on this list at all – and why is he ranked above Manny Pacquiao (No. 59)? Why?! One guy was half of the fight of the century, is a continental hero and competes in the most universally appealing athletic endeavour ever: punching other people in the face. The other guy plays American football, a sport that almost no one outside America cares about. How is he more “famous”? Apparently, it’s down to numbers: Brees has more Twitter followers.

Well, there you have it. Case closed. I apologize.

Two factors undo ESPN’s list: a local fixation and the very modern urge to metricize everything.

With 35 total entrants, Americans dominate. There are only seven entrants from India and China combined, despite the fact those two countries contain more than a third of the world’s population. It is hard to credit the idea that Pakistan’s cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmed (unranked), inhabits the schoolyard-at-recess dreams of fewer 10-year-olds than middling golfer Bubba Watson (No. 94).

(And seriously, what’s with all the golfers? There are 11 on this list, which is nine or 10 too many.)

ESPN’s key error is confusing athletes they’ve heard of and care about with athletes everyone else has heard of and cares about. The world’s a big place, and there is more of “everyone else” on Earth. Many, many more.

If ESPN insists on doing it the way they have, the feature really should be called “World Fame 100 (as defined within an area bounded by Mounties to the north, the as-yet-to-be-paid-for wall to the south and a couple of oceans on either side).”

There is also the question of methodology – the dour need to dress up an entirely subjective conclusion with objective numbers. ESPN used a variety of factors, including endorsement money, social-media followers and Google searches. There is a lengthy appendix explaining how this was done.

Here’s a general rule about published arguments: If I have to show you all the scribbles in the margin, it’s because I suspected you would not be convinced. It’s the rhetorical equivalent of finishing a lengthy speech about the forest and then saying, “But let me tell you about the trees.”

First off, fame is not analogous to earnings. Some athletes make a bundle shilling energy drinks because they are charming, good-looking or funny on TV. Deeply unlikable serial-biter Luis Suarez (No. 38) makes less endorsement cash than human toothpaste commercial Tom Brady (No. 21), but I will guarangoddamntee you Suarez is more “famous.” Largely because people hate him so much.

Social-media uptake tends to reward those athletes who take the effort to cultivate their brand online. The only Canadian present, Eugenie Bouchard (No. 93), must be here for her selfie obsession, because it certainly can’t be for her tennis.

Some exceedingly well-known players (Messi being the prime example) don’t spend their off-field lives as mobile-to-mobile salesmen. It doesn’t make them less famous, although it probably makes them more appealing. Maybe that’s a wash.

And Google searches confuses me because we tend to Google the things we don’t know about. Humanity is not rushing to Neymar’s (No. 6) Wikipedia page in the midst of a World Cup game. They’re already familiar with him.

(As this was being written, tennis player Andrey Kuznetsov – who was in the midst of being pounded at the French Open by Andy Murray – was among the most searched topics on Google. Does that make Kuznetsov famous? I would suggest it rather proves the opposite – that people are trying to figure out who the hell he is.)

Not despite but because of their best efforts, ESPN has gotten the whole thing backwards. It’s a bad, bad list – parochial, blinkered and easily rebutted by common sense.

Since lists like this are meant to inspire harmless rage and be screamed about at co-workers for no justifiable reason, it’s also a very good one.

