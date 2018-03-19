 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Anthony Calvillo joins Argonauts coaching staff as quarterbacks coach

Anthony Calvillo joins Argonauts coaching staff as quarterbacks coach

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo fires a pass down field against the Calgary Stampeders in Montreal on July 12, 2013.

Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Anthony Calvillo has a new gig.

The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday pro football's all-time passing leader will serve as their quarterback coach in 2018.

Calvillo spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes as their receivers coach, offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach.

Story continues below advertisement

Calvillo is now reunited with Toronto head coach Marc Trestman. The quarterback played five seasons for Trestman in Montreal (2008-12) and the two won two Grey Cups (2009-2010) together.

With the departure of Marcus Brady to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, receivers coach Tommy Condell will also handle the offensive co-ordinator's job.

Linebackers coach Mike Archer takes over as defensive co-ordinator from Corey Chamblin (leave of absence) while Tyron Brackenridge handles defensive backs after splitting the job with Chamblin last year.

Greg Quick begins his second stint as Toronto's linebackers coach, holding that post previously from 2010 to 2011.

The remainder of Trestman's staff consists of: Kevin Eiben (special teams); Josh Moore (running backs); Jonathan Himebauch (offensive line); Justin Poindexter (offensive quality control); Kerry Locklin (defensive line); Gavin Lake (defensive quality control); Wendell Avery (special-teams assistant); and J. Aggabao (strength and conditioning).

The B.C. Lions announced Ed Hervey as the team’s new general manager on Thursday after a disappointing CFL season. Wally Buono, who steps down from the job, says he will stay on as head coach for a “final year” in 2018. The Canadian Press
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.