Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Tanner Marsh is sacked by Toronto Argonauts' Matt Black during first half CFL action in Toronto on Tuesday September 3, 2013. (FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Tanner Marsh is sacked by Toronto Argonauts' Matt Black during first half CFL action in Toronto on Tuesday September 3, 2013. (FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Argonauts re-sign veteran Canadian defensive back Matt Black Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian defensive back Matt Black on Monday.

Black, 32, was released by Toronto last week and hasn’t played in a game yet this season.

The nine-year CFL veteran has played in 109 games for the Argos since being selected by them in the sixth round of the 2008 draft.

Black has 128 defensive tackles, 80 special teams tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The five-foot-nine, 192-pound Toronto native has also appeared in six playoff games with the Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 2012 and registering one defensive tackle, five special teams tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Argos also added defensive lineman Linden Gaydosh to their practice roster.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

New commissioner says there is ‘room’ for CFL in Toronto (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular