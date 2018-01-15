 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Argonauts sign receiver Armanti Edwards to two-year contract extension

Argonauts sign receiver Armanti Edwards to two-year contract extension

Argonauts' fans cheer before the start of the 105th Grey Cup championship game in Ottawa.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver Armanti Edwards to a two-year contract extension Monday.

Edwards was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

"Armanti has a great team-first attitude, relentless work ethic and is a very talented athlete which allowed him to excel in our offence last season," Argos GM Jim Popp said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome him back and look forward to seeing him continue to grow in years to come."

Story continues below advertisement

Edwards, 29, started 17 games last season, his first with Toronto. He finished second on the team with 83 catches for 962 yards and four touchdowns.

Toronto acquired Edwards from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for Canadian offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski during training camp.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.