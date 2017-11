Argonauts touch down in Toronto with Grey Cup

The Argonauts have touched down in Toronto with the Grey Cup in tow.

Star quarterback Ricky Ray emerged from the team's charter plane hoisting the coveted trophy.

The team is returning from Ottawa following Sunday's stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders.

Ray says it was a quiet flight following a "good after party" Sunday night.

It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.

Argos celebrate after Grey Cup win (The Canadian Press)

The team will celebrate the win with a city hall rally Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Ray says it will be a chance for the Argos to "celebrate with the fans one last time."