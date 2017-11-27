Argonauts touch down in Toronto with Grey Cup

The Argonauts have touched down in Toronto with the Grey Cup in tow.
Star quarterback Ricky Ray emerged from the team's charter plane hoisting the coveted trophy.
The team is returning from Ottawa following Sunday's stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders.
Ray says it was a quiet flight following a "good after party" Sunday night.
It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.
The team will celebrate the win with a city hall rally Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Ray says it will be a chance for the Argos to "celebrate with the fans one last time."
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨