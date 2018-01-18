Argos hire former Alouettes assistant GM Catherine Raîche

Catherine Raîche is back in the CFL.

Raîche stepped down as the Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager in December. On Thursday, the Toronto Argonauts hired the Montreal native as their director, football administration.

The move reunites Raîche with Toronto GM Jim Popp. Raîche served as Montreal's co-ordinator of football administration when Popp was the Alouettes general manager.

"We are very excited to add Catherine to our front office team," Popp said in a statement. "She is talented and hard-working and will bring new ideas and fresh perspectives."

Raîche obtained her law degree from the University of Sherbrooke and was called to the Quebec Bar Association in 2012. She practised corporate and tax law for three years prior to joining the Alouettes.

The Argos also extended the contract of assistant GM Spencer Zimmerman. He originally joined Toronto in 2016 as its director of scouting and pro development before being promoted to assistant general manager in January, 2017.

The Argos also hired Chantal Covington as their executive assistant to the general manager and player personnel. Covington held similar positions with Montreal and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The remainder of the club's personnel department includes Ian Sanderson (director, football operations), Vince Magri (director, Canadian scouting), Justin Hickman (pro and college scout) and Luciano Rummo (co-ordinator, football operations).