Argos roar back late, stun Stampeders to win Grey Cup

In a snowy game dripping with Canadiana, the underdog Toronto Argonauts roared back with 10 late fourth-quarter points to beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in a dramatic Grey Cup.

After a night that featured snowy slips and wild fumbles, armies of snow plows and a country star on a dog sleigh, the Calgary Stampeders had their Grey Cup hopes dashed in the dying moments for a second successive year – this time by a Toronto team on a worst-to-first mission following last year's 5-13 season.

The Argos scored a touchdown and a field goal in the dying moments, then Canadian defensive back Matt Black intercepted Bo Levi Mitchell's attempt at a game-winning touchdown pass. It was the fourth Grey Cup win for 38-year-old Ricky Ray, giving him the most wins of any starting QB in Grey Cup history.

In the fourth meeting between Calgary and Toronto in the Grey Cup, before a sellout crowd of 36,154, light flurries began in the hours before kickoff. There was lots more coming.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in the house, making the rounds in a red and brown varsity leather jacket, topped off with a Grey Cup scarf. The snow intensified, but it didn't stop Argos star running back – CFL rookie of the year – James Wilder Jr. from running shirtless pregame laps around the field.

It created an idyllic wintry Canadian scene – reminiscent of the 1996 Grey Cup "Snow Bowl," in which the Argos had beaten the Edmonton Eskimos. A white-covered field also created heaps of work for the crew, who scurried out in a mad frenzy of shovels, snow blowers and plows to clear yard-markings, end zones and the painted logos of big-paying sponsors. It fell faster than they could remove it. Visibility was so bad, the traditional pregame CF-18 flyover was called off.

With snow flying, winds howling and the footing below them impossibly slick, Calgary struck first near the end of the first quarter. Mitchell faked to Jerome Messam, then connected with Kamar Jorden on a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Toronto responded just inside the second, as Ray tossed a long ball to DeVier Posey, who turned it into a 100-yard touchdown and slid head-first into the end zone like a joyful kid on a snow day. Posey was chosen the game's most outstanding player.

The Stamps shot right back with a six-yard touchdown rumble from Canadian tailback Messam, and they made good on the two-point conversion.

Argos coach Marc Trestman gambled huge by using a challenge early in the second. He was rewarded with an 10-year illegal-contact penalty, which extended Toronto's drive a little but didn't produce any points.

Shovellers crouched waiting on the sidelines like ball kids in a tennis match, scurrying onto the field at every stoppage to clear snow, weaving through players and cheerleaders.

Toronto picked up an extra point on a Calgary snap gone bad. It sailed way over punter Rob Maver's head, who chose to kick it through his own end zone rather than scramble backward to pick it up in the snow.

The Stamps added a field goal to close the half with a 17-8 lead.

The ultra-Canadian halftime show saw country star Shania Twain making her grand entrance on a sled pulled by snow dogs. Bedecked in sequins and red fur, she rocked away while a larger army of tractors and truck plows assembled, waiting to tame the mounds of snow.

Wilder Jr. jumped the pile for a two-yard touchdown leap just inside the half, and the Argos went for two to make it a one-point game.

Story continues below advertisement

Messam then found the end zone a second time, this time hauling in a 37-yard pass from Mitchell to put Calgary ahead by one score again.

The Argos shot themselves in the foot twice with penalties on returns, costing them valuable yardage on offence. Then, suddenly, the drama unfolded with 4 minutes 45 seconds left in the game.

The Stamps were inches from scoring what might have been a game-sealing touchdown when Jorden fumbled the ball, and Toronto's Cassius Vaughn scooped it up and returned it 110 yards to tied the game. Ray drove them down the field, and the Argos added a field goal.

Toronto's own Black leaped in front of Mitchell's final attempt at a Calgary win, and the double blue spilled onto the field.