2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night in Detroit.
———
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina) - Caleb Williams, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, USC.
Scouting report: Mahomes-esque traits with the instincts, mobility and arm talent to breakdown a defense even when it does everything right. The only questions are about playing within structure because the structure so often broke down at USC.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, 6-3, 210, LSU
Scouting report: Accurate deep passer and explosive runner with a slender frame. He scrambles to run, not necessarily to create opportunities to pass.
3. New England Patriots - Drake Maye, 6-4, 223, North Carolina
Scouting report: Size, arm strength and athleticism are ideal. Can make a variety of throws with accuracy, but can be erratic and reckless at times, trying too hard to be a playmaker.
4. Arizona Cardinals - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, 6-3, 209, Ohio State
Scouting report: Precise route-runner with superb body control. Strong and explosive. Not elusive after the catch and blocking could use more consistent effort, but one of the most polished receiver prospects to enter the NFL in years.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, 6-8, 321, Notre Dame
Scouting report: Technically sound, huge and strong. Not an exceptional athlete, but the three-year starter’s worst-case scenario seems to be solid NFL starter.
6. New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, 6-2, 199, LSU
Scouting report: Smooth deep threat with breakaway acceleration was LSU’s career leader in receiving yards and receptions. Will be challenged to play with more power at the next level.
7. Tennessee Titans - JC Latham, 6-5, 342, Alabama
Scouting report: Massive and dominant run blocking right tackle who at times struggled to recognize blitzes and recover.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr., QB, 6-2, 216, Washington
Scouting report: Prolific left-handed passer with accuracy and arm strength to attack the whole field. His injury history (knee and shoulders), age (24) and questions about his ability deliver consistently when pressured made him a polarizing prospect.
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Houston)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs