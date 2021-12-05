Western University Mustangs' Riley Macleod celebrates victory over the Saskatchewan University Huskies, at the Vanier Cup in Quebec City Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press

At 10:30 on Saturday morning, it was -12 C in Quebec City, and the wind made it feel like -16. It was a perfect day to settle in on the couch and binge-watch Ted Lasso. That did not matter to the folks who gathered for a tailgate party outside Stade Telus on the campus of Université Laval.

They were chilled to the bone but came to celebrate the return of the Vanier Cup. Contested every year since 1965, the national championship of Canadian college football was scuttled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

There were snowbanks behind the benches and the field was a wintry jumble. Both teams learned early on that plays to the sidelines were a risk. Runners and receivers fell when they tried to make cuts. When they ran out of bounds they slid like cars in freezing rain.

“It was an ice rink,” said Greg Marshall, the coach of the winning University of Western Ontario Mustangs. “It was best to stay in the middle of the field. The running game had to go downhill.”

Such is the hazard, and adventure, of December football in Quebec. We are Canadians, and frigid weather is rarely an excuse to not do something, unless it is to take your child to a 7 a.m. hockey practice.

To heck with the conditions, what was important was that the Vanier Cup be held.

“The last year and a half has been challenging for everybody,” said Lisette Johnson Stapley, the chief sport officer for USports, the governing body of Canadian university athletics. “Everything we do is to enhance the student-athlete’s experience. So it was devastating when we had to cancel our championships last year.

“In the spring, we looked at what we could do to prevent that from happening again. We felt we had to do everything we could to stage them.”

Football was the first major sport to resume, and the Vanier Cup is its most prestigious trophy.

On Saturday, Western beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21 to capture the Vanier Cup for the eighth time. The game’s top offensive player was Evan Hillock. The Mustangs’ first-year quarterback threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiver, Griffin Campbell, caught six passes for 104 yards and scored from 50 and 17 yards out.

Western’s offence, the best in USports, amassed 476 yards. The Mustangs have played in three of the past four Vanier Cups and won twice, and have won eight overall. They are to Canadian university football what Alabama is to the NCAA.

Winning this year carried more meaning for Marshall, who won his first with Western in 2017.

“Over the last couple of years we learned not to take anything for granted,” Marshall said.

His team practised only a handful of times in the fall of 2020 before the sport was shut down. Between then and last August, he had very little interaction with his players beyond infrequent video calls.

“We felt really fortunate to come back and start practice,” said Marshall, a two-time USports coach of the year. “I told my players to play every game like it was their last. We didn’t know if we were going to play one game or three or make it through a full schedule and get to the Vanier Cup.

“It says something about the resiliency of our kids.”

Western ended the year 9-1. Saskatchewan finished 7-2. The Huskies reached the Vanier Cup for the first time since 2006. They last won one in 1998. They gave it their all, climbing to within 27-21 in the last 30 seconds. They made a last-ditch effort to retain the ball on an onside-kick but failed. There were some sad faces, but nothing to be ashamed about.

Mason Nyhus, the quarterback for the Huskies, used a battery-operated hand warmer throughout the game to keep his digits from going numb. He threw for 303 yards and one touchdown.

The Saskatchewan kicker, David Solie, made two field goals, including one that split the uprights from 24 yards out even though he slipped and fell down on the follow-through. Punts were an undertaking. One of those frozen bricks travelled nine yards.

At the end, Marshall got a Gatorade bath that only hearty Canadians would call “refreshing.” He had the look of a man that just took a polar-bear dip. Fans piled on to field to celebrate with Western’s players. The announced attendance was 5,605 in a stadium that holds 12,817.

Not bad for bitter cold and COVID-19.

The Vanier Cup was carried out onto the field by a colour guard for the post-game presentation. As it was awarded flurries filled the air and fireworks lit up the sky.

“You take sports for granted and in the last two years we realized that,” Marshall told his team. “I love you and I am proud of you. Great job, guys.”

Then Mustangs captains then hoisted the trophy and gingerly hauled it down a step of metal stairs. From all around, their teammates reached out to touch it.