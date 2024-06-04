All-star defensive back Marcus Sayles signs with Roughriders

All-star defensive back Marcus Sayles has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The American spent the last three seasons (2021-23) as a core piece in the B.C. Lions’ defensive backfield, earning 158 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over 49 games.

He had a career-best year in 2022 where he registered career highs in tackles (68) and interceptions (four) on route to being named a CFL All-Star.

Before playing for the Lions, Sayles signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent most of the 2020 season on the NFL team’s practice roster.

He spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018-19), playing in 34 games and tallying 136 defensive tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and five forced fumbles.

He was named a West Division All-Star and helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup in 2019.

Before landing in the CFL, Sayles spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

Sayles started 46 games for the University of West Georgia where he recorded 123 tackles, 12 interceptions, 24 pass breakups and set a school record for most career blocked kicks with 13.