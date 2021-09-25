 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

All the NFL’s asking, is for a little respect

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell, left, interacts with Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after a play during a game in Chicago on Sept. 19, 2021. Bell was penalized for taunting.

Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Stop the taunting already.

That’s not just meant for NFL players. The overreaction on social media and among broadcast pundits to the NFL’s point of emphasis on the topic has been, well, as nasty as some of the deeds and comments on the field.

Yes, there have been some 15-yard penalty calls that don’t seem logical. That’s often what happens when the league pinpoints an officiating issue or rule that it wants stressed. It has happened with the likes of launching and hits on defenceless players and quarterbacks through the years.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s going on now is something pro (and college) football has needed for a while.

“I have a lot of respect for it in regards to, when the whistle blows, have respect for your opponent,” Jets coach Robert Saleh says. “Call it old school, whatever you want to call it, but there’s a regard for the opponent that you’re playing and you expect that same regard. In between, when the play’s rolling it’s yeah, win your one-on-ones, but when that whistle blows just have intensity, but have intensity with your teammates. …

“I agree with it. Always respect the game and respect your opponent. You can have a little banter once in a while, but to be demonstrative and to show up your opponent – call me old school with regard to keeping it classy.”

Classy or simply quiet.

In recent years, the trash talk and gesturing in football has tended to go overboard. There’s nothing wrong with the impromptu or choreographed celebrations – the league finally recognized that after years of opposition that made the statement “the NFL stands for No Fun League” seem accurate. Those actions are not what this is about.

The point of emphasis is about, as Saleh says, respect, and the NFL has no plans to back off emphasizing that.

Former league officiating chief Dean Blandino notes that all points of emphasis tend to lead to a rash of whistles. There were nearly a dozen flags for taunting in Week 2, which he says is too high.

Story continues below advertisement

“This comes down to the competition committee and the membership [owners], they look at points of emphasis and then it is on to the officiating department, the officials, to implement it, and sometimes maybe it is an overcorrection,” Blandino said during his segment on SiriusXM NFL Radio’s The Blitz.

“Are we going too far? That is what Walt Anderson and Perry Fewell [NFL officiating senior vice-presidents] are going to do this week. They’ll look at those taunting calls and say, ‘Okay, that is too quick, we want it to be more prolonged, we want it to be more obvious.

“From what I saw, some of those might need just a little tweak: That is not enough, that is not a 15-yard penalty. The officials take that direction and they apply it going forward. That is what I imagine will happen this week and we won’t see another uptick of taunting penalties.”

Coaches across the NFL certainly hope so, but the onus should not be on the people in striped shirts in a sport so difficult to officiate. The obligation is on the those coaches to emphasize sportsmanship – and on the players to heed them.

It’s really quite simple. Players can silently turn their backs to the opposition, walk away, and not give the officials any reason to throw a flag. When they do so, they deliver the right message.

“I haven’t personally looked at any of the calls so far, [but] I agree with the idea. Sportsmanship is very important, [and] the way we treat each other is very important,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh says. “I think the NFL is out in front in so many ways, you know? We’re high profile. Kids watch us all the time. So, the way we treat one another on the field is very important.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the approach Titans coach Mike Vrabel takes, too – adding that celebrating with teammates avoids the risk of damaging your own team’s chances.

“The intent of that is that the actions that are directed toward the opponent have no room in our game,” says Vrabel, a long-time NFL linebacker. “There are a lot of kids that watch our football games. Finger pointing, getting in a guy’s face, pointing your finger at him, flexing on him, standing over the top of him, those are things that I believe, and I was taught – there is a way to celebrate. No one is trying to take any kind of celebration or having fun out of this game, it is an emotional game.

“I point it out to our players, we make a play, go celebrate with the guy that made the play. We have nothing to say to the opponent. Somebody else made the play, go celebrate with your teammates. That is the message I am trying to send whether I agree with what they call or not call. That has always been the case.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, a member of the competition committee, bluntly predicts: “The players will adjust – they always do. They better adjust quickly, specifically speaking of mine.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies