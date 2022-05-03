Montreal Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia speaks in Montreal, on Jan. 13, 2020.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Danny Maciocia has been busy leading up to the 2022 CFL draft.

According to a source, the Montreal Alouettes GM secured the first overall pick in the draft, slated for Tuesday night, from Edmonton. The Elks get the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell – a native of Red Deer, Alta,, currently with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts – and the fourth overall selection.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the teams nor the CFL immediately confirmed the trade.

Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the ninth and 18th selections in the draft from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson and the 13th pick in the draft.

The six-foot-three, 285-pound Lawson, of Caledon, Ont., appeared in four games last year with Montreal.

Lawson played collegiately at Queen’s University, registering 74 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 11 sacks. He was an All-Canadian in 2019 and the OUA’s top lineman.