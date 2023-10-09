Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Alouettes wide receiver James Letcher Jr., reacts after retiring a punt during second half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Montreal on Oct. 9.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

After sitting on 99 sacks for two games, Shawn Lemon had an added incentive to reach the centennial mark with Mom and Dad making the trip to Montreal on Monday.

Lemon secured sack No. 100 and moved into 13th on the CFL’s all-time list as Montreal’s defence led the Alouettes to a 29-3 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on a rainy Thanksgiving afternoon.

The 12-season veteran defensive lineman of Charleston, S.C., said his father always tells him “I’m not making this drive for no reason.”

That was true when they drove together to land a scholarship at the University of Connecticut more than a decade ago, and true again on Monday.

“On his way up here this week, he wasn’t making that drive for no reason, so you’re getting 100 sacks today,” said Lemon, sporting a T-shirt with NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic 100-point photograph printed on the front.

“I’m just thankful,” he added about the achievement. “I remember when I was at six sacks, and I got cut from a team that season. I remember when I had 92 sacks in B.C., and I got cut. So this is adversity and persevering and believing in yourself. Believing in yourself when no one else does.”

The Alouettes’ defence limited Ottawa to 10 first downs, scored a touchdown courtesy of a scoop-and-score by Tyrice Beverette and had six sacks in total.

Montreal (9-7) needs one more win or one more Hamilton (8-8) loss to clinch second place in the East Division and a home playoff game for the East semi-final.

Ottawa (4-12), which had 180 yards of net offence in the game, was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

“They’re disappointed, obviously, [due to] the stakes of the outcome of this game. And obviously you’re not gonna have success when you don’t score any touchdowns,” said Ottawa coach Bob Dyce. “We knew to beat this team we had to play well in all three phases, and we didn’t do that.”

Montreal has three defensive touchdowns in its past two games and Alouettes head coach Jason Maas wasn’t sure he’d seen a defence produce this much offence in his years in the CFL.

“This is pretty special, what these guys have been able to accomplish, what our defence has been able to accomplish,” he said. “It’s been very, very impressive.”

On offence, Canadian wide receiver Tyson Philpot had one touchdown and 90 receiving yards for Montreal, which completed a four-game sweep of the Redblacks this season.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw 272 yards on 28-for-32 completions to go with one touchdown pass and one interception.

The only thing Fajardo gave himself credit for after the game, however, was his role in adding Lemon to the team back in July.

The 34-year-old Lemon had signed with the B.C. Lions in free agency but was released midway through training camp before taking weeks to join a new team.

“I’m gonna take a little bit of credit on recruiting him because we were texting back and forth when he was on the street,” said Fajardo. “Sometimes it’s a little bit awkward when you have a guy come in halfway through the year, but that guy has done nothing but put his head down and worked.”

Fajardo said the stellar defence has taken pressure off the offence, and feels the Alouettes are hitting their stride after clinching a spot in the post-season last week.

“I thought that was a full team win tonight, I thought last week was a full team win,” he said “We’re playing really good football right now which is very important for us going into the playoffs.”