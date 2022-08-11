Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros gets sacked by Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Michael Wakefield during the first half in Winnipeg. The Alouettes won 20-17 in overtime on Aug. 11, 2022.John Woods/The Canadian Press

David Cote booted a 43-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Montreal Alouettes to a 20-17 upset over the previously unbeaten Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio had a chance to tie the game again, but his 37-yard field-goal attempt hit the right upright and bounced outward in front of 31,053 stunned fans at IG Field. It was his second key miss of the game.

The Bombers’ first loss of the season gives them a 9-1 record and stopped them from tying a team record from 1960 for starting a season with 10 victories.

The Alouettes bumped their record to 3-6.

It was a rematch between the clubs, who played in Montreal last week. That game was tied 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Winnipeg notched three straight touchdowns and won 35-20.

Thursday’s game had a similar script.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter, then tied 7-7 at halftime and 10-10 after the third quarter.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira broke the tie with a 19-yard touchdown run at 12:50 of the fourth quarter, capping off a 10-play, 100-yard scoring drive.

Winnipeg looked like it was marching down for another score, but Montreal defensive back Wesley Sutton hit Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, forcing a fumble and turnover with just under eight minutes left.

The Alouettes used the change of possession to get to Winnipeg’s one-yard line. The Bombers’ defence rattled off the stops and it looked like a turnover on downs, but Winnipeg was handed an offside penalty and the visitors went back to first down.

Montreal backup quarterback Dominique Davis then pushed in for the one-yard touchdown with 2:21 remaining. Cote was good on his convert for the 17-17 tie.

Oliveira had another run and appeared to fumble the ball, but he was ruled down by contact.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, Liegghio lined up for a 32-yard field-goal attempt but missed wide left. Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot ran the ball out of the end zone, sending the game into overtime.

After Cote made his go-ahead field goal, Sutton broke up a pass attempt to Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen, causing Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea to throw the challenge flag. It was unsuccessful and Liegghio stepped up and made his ill-fated attempt.

Davis also scored a TD on a three-yard push in the second quarter. Cote made two converts, hitting the upright on a 20-yard field-goal attempt and connecting on a 43-yarder.

Schoen had a 27-yard TD catch for Winnipeg. Liegghio was good on a 44-yard field-goal attempt and made two converts.

Collaros, who was sacked five times, was 21-of-27 passing for 251 yards and one TD.

Trevor Harris was 18-of-27 for 213 yards and one TD for Montreal.