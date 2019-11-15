 Skip to main content

Football

Alouettes expect to bring back Khari Jones after successful season

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Montreal Alouettes president and CEO Patrick Boivin, right, looks on as head coach Khari Jones speaks during a press conference in Montreal on Nov. 15, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes say they have “every expectation” of bringing coach Khari Jones back next season.

Team president Patrick Boivin says the Alouettes plan to re-sign the free agent Jones to a long-term contract, and that both parties are finalizing the details.

“Not only is Khari the right guy for the job, this team deserves a certain level of stability on the field, the sidelines and the front office,” Boivin said at a news conference Friday morning.

“This is essential to the DNA of any championship-aspiring team. You’re not going to compete and establish yourself with eternal turnovers.”

Jones, who had no previous head coaching experience, led the Alouettes to a 10-8 winning record and their first CFL playoff appearance in five years.

Montreal lost to the Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division semifinal last weekend.

“I’m very excited about what we’re building here, I just am,” said the 48-year-old Jones. “That’s why we’re working as hard as we can to get this done. And we’re on that track.”

Jones took over from Mike Sherman at the end of preseason, six days before the start of the regular season.

The Alouettes are still without a team owner and general manager.

Cannabis pro newsletter