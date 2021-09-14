Alouettes head coach Khari Jones self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones gives instruction during practice in Montreal, on June 10, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate from the CFL team for a minimum of 10 days.

The club said Jones, who was diagnosed Sunday, is asymptomatic and “feeling well” at home.

The Alouettes added Jones is fully vaccinated and has followed social distancing guidelines.

Montreal players and staff were tested Monday in the wake of Jones’ diagnosis. No other positive tests were detected.

Assistant head coach and running back coach Andre Bolduc will be in charge of the Alouettes (3-3-0) on Saturday against the B.C. Lions (3-2-0).

The team said Jones will work virtually with Bolduc and the rest of coaching staff.