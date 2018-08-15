 Skip to main content

Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel placed under concussion protocol

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel placed under concussion protocol

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel makes a pass during CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 11, 2018.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel was placed under the CFL concussion protocol on Wednesday.

He was rocked by a hit while trying to run the ball over the goal line in a 24-17 loss in Ottawa last weekend in his second career CFL start.

“On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition,” the Alouettes said in a statement. “He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done.

Story continues below advertisement

“In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days.”

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner struggled in his CFL debut but looked better against the Redblacks. He did fumble after taking the hit but Montreal recovered for the touchdown.

The Alouettes are in Edmonton to face the Eskimos on Saturday night.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.