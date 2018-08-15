Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel placed under concussion protocol

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel makes a pass during CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 11, 2018. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel was placed under the CFL concussion protocol on Wednesday.

He was rocked by a hit while trying to run the ball over the goal line in a 24-17 loss in Ottawa last weekend in his second career CFL start.

“On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition,” the Alouettes said in a statement. “He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done.

Story continues below advertisement

“In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days.”

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner struggled in his CFL debut but looked better against the Redblacks. He did fumble after taking the hit but Montreal recovered for the touchdown.

The Alouettes are in Edmonton to face the Eskimos on Saturday night.