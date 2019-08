Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. takes step toward return

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., throws a pass during against the Ottawa Redblacks in Montreal on Aug. 2, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was back practising with fellow starters on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a mild concussion on Aug. 2.

Adams led the Als to three straight wins before the injury.

Montreal (3-4) lost in overtime to Ottawa after Adams was hurt and then fell 17-10 to Saskatchewan last week in a game called late in the third quarter because of inclement weather. Antonio Pipkin started at quarterback for Montreal against Saskatchewan, but was replaced by Matt Shiltz.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes placed team-leading receiver B.J. Cunningham on the six-game injured list.

Montreal also activated receiver DeVier Posey from the same list. He has been out since Week 5 with a calf injury.

The Alouettes are in Calgary to face the Stampeders on Saturday.