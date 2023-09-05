The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Damontre Moore, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Moore, 30, was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants in 2013 before playing 66 games in the league.

The Texas A&M product registered a total of 97 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery playing for eight different teams: New York, Miami, Seattle, Dallas, Oakland, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Carolina.

Last season, Moore won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts, playing one game with the team before sustaining an injury.

The Alouettes also announced the additions of four Americans to their practice roster: defensive backs Parnell Motley (Oklahoma) and Dishon McNary (Central Michigan), running back Trey Ragas (Louisiana-Lafayette), and receiver Kameron Brown (Coastal Carolina)