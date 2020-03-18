Amid rumours of a Tom Brady signing, Buccaneers fans scramble for tickets

Open this photo in gallery Tom Brady speaks with running back James White before the start of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter free agency with expectations of signing Tom Brady and bolstering a defence that will be one of the keys to helping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback be successful with his new team.

There’s been no official announcement on Brady joining the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. However, there’s already an increased demand for tickets.

Tampa Bay ranked 30th among 32 teams in home attendance, averaging 51,898 per game last season.

Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.