Argonauts' all-star offensive lineman Ryan Bomben signs three-year contract extension

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Argonauts offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, right, celebrates with teammate Rodney Smith during CFL action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sept. 3, 2018. Peter Power/The Canadian Press

All-star offensive lineman Ryan Bomben has inked a three-year extension with the Toronto Argonauts.

The 31-year-old native of Burlington, Ont., a CFL East all-star the past four seasons, was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes last July.

Bomben played in 12 games for the Argos, starting the final 11 at right guard. The eight-year CFL veteran also caught a three-yard touchdown pass during the Labour Day game in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

“My family and I are thrilled to be back in Toronto,” said Bomben. “Last season’s outcome was obviously disappointing, but I believe in the direction this team is going. We have a great group of guys and a great locker room, which is why I wanted to come back to the Toronto organization. (General manager) Jim Popp’s track record is tremendous and I am confident that he will do whatever it takes to put us in the best position to win.”

Meanwhile, Canadian defensive lineman Nigel Romick, a member of the Ottawa Redblacks since they started play in 2014, signed a one-year extension with the club on Tuesday.

The native of Thunder Bay, Ont., had a career-high 21 special teams tackles last year. In 67 career games, Romick has 63 tackles on special teams.

The Redblacks picked Romick (23rd overall) in the third round of the 2014 CFL draft out of Saint Mary’s University in Halifax.

The Montreal Alouettes also made a move, re-signing American receiver Ernest Jackson for one year.

The 32-year-old caught 52 passes for 642 yards and one touchdown last year.

The other East Division club, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, re-signed American offensive lineman Kevin Palmer.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old played and started four regular-season games and two playoff games for the Ticats last year after a brief stint on the Edmonton Eskimos’ practice roster.

Elsewhere, the Eskimos released Canadian defensive back Neil King.

The Edmonton native had 30 defensive tackles and two interceptions in 12 games in 2018, his third season with the Eskimos.

The 30-year-old King broke into the league with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013.

Also in the West Division, the Saskatchewan Roughriders placed receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert on their deferred list so he can sign an NFL contract. The Roughriders maintain his CFL rights for 2019.

Williams-Lambert was named the West Division’s top rookie after hauling in 62 balls for 764 yards and four touchdowns last year.