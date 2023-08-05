Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, right, celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Calgary. The Stamps won 20-7 on Aug. 4, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampeders handed the Toronto Argonauts their first loss and won their first home game of the season in a 20-7 victory Friday.

The Stampeders (3-5) avoided falling to 2-6 to start a season for the first time since 2004 and halted the winning streak of the defending Grey Cup champions (6-1).

Stampeders’ quarterback Jake Maier was a tidy 22-for-24 in passing for 149 yards and no interceptions. Tommy Stevens and Michael Griffin scored Calgary’s touchdowns.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 42 and 45 yards and contributed a pair of convert points in front of an announced 19,234 at McMahon Stadium.

With Argonauts starter Chad Kelly limping in the second quarter, Cameron Dukes drew in to play the remainder of the game.

Cam Phillips caught a touchdown pass from Kelly with Boris Bede adding a convert point in the first quarter.

Kelly completed four of six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown pass during his quarter and a half of work. Dukes was 8-for-15 in passing for 63 yards and one interception in relief.

Calgary rushed the ball for a season high 168 yards, with Dedrick Mills accounting for 137 on 27 carries, against an Argonaut defence ranked second in the CFL at stopping the run.

Trailing by 13 points with three minutes remaining, Toronto recovered the ball at midfield on a fumbled punt return by Calgary’s Tommylee Lewis. But the Argonauts then turned the ball over on downs on Calgary’s 41-yard line.

Stampeder coach Dave Dickenson’s successful challenge for roughing the passer gave his team the ball on Toronto’s 40-yard line midway through the third quarter. Paredes’ 42-yard field goal gave the Stamps a 20-7 lead.

Calgary led 17-10 at halftime thanks to a special teams touchdown on the final play of the second quarter. Calgary’s Griffin recovered the loose ball in Toronto’s end zone when Argonaut Javon Leake fumbled a punt.

Dukes came into the game when the hosts led 10-7 on a Paredes’ 45-yard field goal. Dukes’ attempted touchdown throw to Jeremiah Haydel in the end zone was intercepted by Calgary’s Jonathan Moxey.

The Stampeders weren’t able to generate an offensive touchdown in the 96 seconds remaining in the half, but Griffin’s speed and quick wits produced a major.

Calgary struck first in the opening quarter, but Toronto quickly countered to knot the score 7-7 when Kelly and Phillips combined on a 66-yard pass and run to the end zone.

Calgary generated a major on its second possession of the game. Backup quarterback and short yardage specialist Stevens stayed in after gaining a first down.

He ran the ball in a yard on his second attempt after Toronto denied him on his first plunge.

The Stampeders had one full practice to prepare for the Argos because of a short week following a Sunday game in Montreal.

Toronto was coming off a heavy travel week after Touchdown Atlantic in Halifax followed by a flight to Calgary.

Kickoff was under cloudy skies and a temperature of 24 degrees. Showers moved in to start the second half.

Up next

The Stampeders are in Vancouver on Aug. 12 to face the B.C. Lions. The Argonauts are also on the road against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 13.