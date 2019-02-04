Argonauts re-sign running back Brandon Burks to contract extension

The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American running back Brandon Burks to a contract extension through the 2020 season Monday.
The five-foot-nine, 208-pound Burks was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 12.
Burks ran 45 times for 283 yards over eight games last season with Toronto. He joined the Argos after spending the 2016 season with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, playing in one game for the latter as a rookie.
Burks played collegiately at Troy University, moving from receiver to running back in his sophomore season. He played in 45 games, rushing for 2,253 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 88 catches for 673 yards and three TDs.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.