Argonauts sign two-time Grey Cup champion returner Janarion Grant

Open this photo in gallery: Janarion Grant poses for a photo during the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' media day, in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 15, 2023.Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts have signed returner Janarion Grant, who won two Grey Cup titles with Winnipeg.

The 30-year-old from Trilby, Fla., spent the last four seasons with the Blue Bombers, helping them to four Grey Cup appearances and championships in 2019 and 2021.

He was named a CFL all-star in 2022 when he led the league with 817 punt return yards, taking two punts back for touchdowns.

He also had 782 yards and a touchdown on kick returns that season.

Grant returned a punt 102 yards for a touchdown in the 2022 Grey Cup, which the Blue Bombers lost 24-23 to Toronto.

The five-foot-10, 173-pound returner played just eight games in 2023 due to injury but still managed 472 punt return yards, including a 92-yard touchdown, and 427 kick return yards.

The Argonauts also added American offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal and released American receiver Xavier Malone and American defensive back Kary Vincent Jr.

Canadian offensive lineman Edouard Paradis was moved to the retired list.

Lions sign defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor.

The six-foot-one, 295-pound lineman from Miami spent most of 2022 on the Detroit Lions’ practice roster after signing as a non-drafted free agent that April.

He was waived by the team in May 2023.

Collegiately, Taylor played 65 games at Appalachian State from 2017-21 and recorded 137 total tackles (67 solo, 70 assisted), 46 tackles for a loss, 26.5 sacks, 10 knockdowns, a pair of fumble recoveries and one interception.

Taylor earned first-team All-Sun Belt honours in each of his final three seasons with the Mountaineers.