Football Argonauts to start McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback against B.C.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson scrambles away from Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Lorenzo Mauldin IV during a game in Hamilton on June 6, 2019.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start at quarterback Saturday night when the Toronto Argonauts host the B.C. Lions.

James Franklin started the first two games of the year for Toronto (0-2) but suffered an lower-leg injury in Monday night’s 32-7 road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Argos head coach Corey Chamblin confirmed the new starting quarterback after practice on Wednesday and added Franklin will go on the six-game injured list.

Bethel-Thompson completed 3-of-6 passes for 26 yards against the Riders.

Franklin and Bethel-Thompson took turns as Toronto’s starter last season, one that saw the Argos (4-14) miss the CFL playoffs after winning the Grey Cup the previous season.

