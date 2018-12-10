Argos name former defensive co-ordinator Corey Chamblin head coach

Corey Chamblin is the new head coach of the Toronto Argonauts.
The 41-year-old was the CFL team’s defensive co-ordinator last year.
Chamblin spent this past season as a quality control and defensive backs coach at the University of Arkansas.
He also served as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2012 to 2016.
Chamblin succeeds Marc Trestman as Toronto head coach.
Trestman was fired after the Argonauts completed a 4-14 regular season.
