He’s already established himself as one of the CFL’s top punt returners but there are times when Javon Leake misses being a running back.

Back in 2019 as a junior at Maryland, Leake ran for 736 yards and eight TDs on 102 carries (7.22-yard average). That season, Leake also led the Big Ten (and was third in NCAA) in kickoff returns (804 yards, 30 returns, two TDs) en route to being named a conference all-star as a returner and winner of the Rogers-Dwight returner of the year award.

But Leake has managed just 14 carries for 51 yards since starting his pro career in 2020. All of those carries (along with five catches for 74 yards) have come since the 6-foot, 206-pound Leake joined the Argos last year after NFL stops with the New York Giants, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

“Some days [Leake misses being a running back] but I get to do it every day in practice so I just stay on my toes,” he said. “But running back, punt returns, it’s all the same thing, just do something with the ball.”

Leake has done plenty this season.

He leads the CFL in punt returns with 52 for 863 yards (16.6-yard average) and taken an Argos-record four back for touchdowns. He needs one more to tie the league record held jointly by Henry (Gizmo) Williams (set in ‘91) and Chris Williams (2012).

Leake set the franchise mark in dramatic fashion as his 86-yard return TD led Toronto (10-1) past Calgary 39-31 on Aug. 25. Since then, Leake has come close to tying the CFL record with returns of 28 and 36 yards in the Argos’ 41-28 Labour Day win over Hamilton and adding a 20-yard return in last week’s 39-10 home victory over Montreal.

“I’m not going to lie, before games I do think about it [tying CFL record],” Leake said. “But once the games start, I don’t because I don’t want to overthink it and get ahead of myself.

“It’s a process, you just have to keep it going. The punt-return team does a great job of blocking and I can’t stress that enough.”

Leake also figured prominently in Toronto’s 24-23 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg last season. His 44-yard punt return put the Argos at the Bombers’ 31-yard line with 6:07 remaining and set up the club’s decisive march.

Chad Kelly replaced an injured Bethel-Thompson (dislocated right thumb) in the fourth quarter to completed four-of-six passes for 43 yards. But it was Kelly’s crucial 20-yard run on second-and-15 that set up A.J. Ouellette’s game-winning five-yard rushing TD in Toronto’s stunning victory.

Leake has seen spot duty in Toronto’s backfield – not a surprise with Canadian Andrew Harris and rugged A.J. Ouellette heading up the Argos’ ground game. He had 10 carries for 32 yards last season and has accumulated 19 yards on four attempt so far in 2023.

Toronto certainly has depth at running back with not only Harris and Ouellette but also Leake and Canadian rookie Daniel Adeboboye (10 carries, 56 yards).

“We’ve got the greatest Canadian running back, we have A.J. who’s freaking playing outstanding right now,” Leake said. “We have Dan, we have me and we have [Deonta McMahon] on the practice squad so we’ve got guys, man.

“We’re all pretty close with one another, we motivate each other and we push each other and when you have that it’s a special room. I just learn from these guys, I don’t let my ego get in the way when it’s my time it will be my time.”

Leake and Kelly have helped make Toronto a matchup nightmare this season. Not only must opposing clubs account for the Argos’ prowess on specials teams and offence (31.2 offensive points per game) but also a defence that’s tops in the CFL in sacks (39).

“Javon is a dynamic player,” said Kelly, in his first full season as Toronto’s starter. “He sees the field really well, he has a nice change of direction and quick burst.”

But Leake, a 25-year-old native of Greensboro, N.C., said returning punts is much like running out of the backfield.

“When I catch the ball, I kind of treat it like I’m in the backfield,” he said. “Just read your blocks, hit the hole, try to be physical and run through arm tackles.

“It’s kind of the same thing. I’m using what I’d do in the backfield on punt returns.”

Often, Leake has the advantage of a running start as he tracks down punts. Even when Leake is stationary, opposing defenders must still allow a five-yard buffer zone that gives the elusive Leake room to operate.

“I feel like when you get that running start it’s kind of cheating a little bit just because you’re running full speed five yards ahead of everyone else,” he said. “I definitely think that’s an advantage.”