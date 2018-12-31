 Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons fire three top assistant coaches

Atlanta Falcons fire three top assistant coaches

Charles Odum
Flowery Branch, Ga.
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, right, works with backup quarterback Matt Schaub during NFL mini-camp on June 13, 2018.

John Bazemore/The Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have fired offensive co-ordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive co-ordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams co-ordinator Keith Armstrong one day after the end of the team’s first losing season since 2014.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently he still has confidence in coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, but changes were expected after a 7-9 finish. There was no delay, with the firings confirmed by the team on Monday.

The Falcons closed with three straight wins, including Sunday’s 34-32 win at Tampa Bay, but it wasn’t enough to save the jobs of the co-ordinators.

Only two years after their 2016 Super Bowl season, the Falcons were hurt by injuries and inconsistent play this season, Quinn’s fourth as head coach.

