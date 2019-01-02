Atlantic Schooners, Halifax’s proposed CFL team, already selling merchandise

It doesn’t exist yet, but the Atlantic Schooners Football Club – Halifax’s proposed CFL team – is already selling swag.

Alyse Hand, a spokeswoman for the group, says merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, socks and tuques with the club logo are now available from an online store.

Hand says the site was launched just before Christmas “as a way to get Schooners fans excited about a future team.”

Open this photo in gallery A Halifax Schooners shirt is shown in this undated handout photo. HO/The Canadian Press

She says sales have been steady since the launch, and some sizes have sold out.

The clothing is made in Atlantic Canada by the Truro, N.S.-based Stanfield’s Ltd.

Last month, Atlantic Schooners founding partner Anthony LeBlanc said more than 6,000 season-ticket applications had been sold, and that plans for a stadium would soon be unveiled.

Hand says the group is in the process of submitting a business analysis to the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“There is no firm date for a release of stadium plans, but Schooners Sports and Entertainment, along with key stakeholders, will be engaging the community this month (mid-January) as it pertains to the proposed stadium and next steps,” she said in an e-mail.

Hand says information about a public town hall will be released in the “coming days.”

The Canadian Football League announced last month that a regular-season game will be played somewhere in Atlantic Canada in 2019, as part of the Schooners franchise drive.

LeBlanc has said the Toronto Argonauts will face the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 25, possibly at a temporarily expanded stadium in Halifax, in Moncton, or at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.