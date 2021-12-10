B.C. Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo was named the CFL’s top Canadian on Friday night.

Lokombo was honoured at the CFL awards banquet.

Voting for the award was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head coaches.

“I wanted to win an individual award. I wanted to lead the team in such-and-such tackles, have sacks, have this many interceptions,” Lokombo said. “So those were individual goals that I felt I met most of them.

“And obviously there were team goals that we didn’t meet. And I feel like going into this next season, I know now I accomplished this. Now what are the new goals? What am I focusing on? And I know my next goal is to come back here in 2022, not to win an individual award but to win the Grey Cup, to be part of that. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Lokombo was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then moved to Montreal at age six before settling with his family in Abbotsford, B.C.

Lokombo registered 66 tackles for B.C. during the 14-game condensed schedule, five shy of his career high.

He added 11 special-teams tackles, four sacks and a career-high three interceptions.

Lokombo is the 10th Lion to earn the honour and first since defensive lineman Ricky Foley in 2009.

Defensive lineman David Menard of the Montreal Alouettes was the finalist.