B.C. Lions football staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Canadian Press
A member of the B.C. Lions football operations department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lions issued a statement Friday night announcing they were made aware of an unnamed employee who has the coronavirus. The person is currently at home in isolation.

The CFL team says the employee was last at club headquarters on March 13 and that it remains in constant communication with team doctors to determine the best course of action for ensuring the safety of other employees who have been in contact.

The NHL, NBA, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball have either ceased their seasons or pushed back the start of action as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Last week, the CFL cancelled its Eastern and Western regional combines as well as its national combine slated for March 26-28 in Toronto.

CFL training camps are currently scheduled to start on time in May but the league says it is pondering all possible contingency plans.

Currently, rookie camps are scheduled to open May 13 with training camps to follow May 17. The exhibition season would begin May 24 with each team playing two pre-season contests.

The regular season would kick off June 11.

