Jordan Williams of the B.C. Lions was named the CFL’s top rookie Friday night at the league’s awards banquet.

Williams, the first player taken in the 2020 CFL draft, recorded 92 defensive tackles to finish second overall and break Mike O’Shea’s record for most tackles by a Canadian rookie (75 in 1993 with Hamilton).

Voting was conducted by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and nine CFL head caoches.

Williams also registered five special-teams tackles, two pass knockdowns, a sack, fumble recovery and an interception.

Williams, an American by birth who was deemed a Canadian by the CFL because his mother is from Toronto, becomes the 14th Lions player to earn the honour and first since linebacker Solomon Elimimian in 2010.

Offensive lineman Peter Nicastro of the Toronto Argonauts was the finalist.