The B.C. Lions are looking for their offence to continue its hot streak as they take on the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The Lions opened the season with a 25-15 win over the Calgary Stampeders, with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. going 28 for 36 for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

But the team’s head coach and leading wide receiver both said they want to see even more output from their offence.

“We left some points and we left a lot of yards,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes. “There’s stuff to build on.”

Rhymes had two touchdowns and 100 receiving yards in the win over the Stampeders, continuing his performance trend from last season. He led the team in 2022 with 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’m trying to be the best me and I know if I’m the best me, I’m the best person on the field for whatever the offence or the team wants me to do.”

The Elks dropped a 17-13 decision to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last Sunday.

“They’re going to be excited but it’s our job to compete against them,” said Rhymes.

The game came down to a goal-line stand by the Roughriders’ defence. Saskatchewan denied Edmonton on three tries from the one-yard line.

“I think we just need to come out with great energy,” said Lions coach Rick Campbell. “Edmonton is very athletic and they played a tough game last week that was a very physical game.

“We need to make sure coming out of the gates that we are high energy and ready to go.”

Lucky Whitehead is not expected to take part in Saturday’s game, with rookie Ayden Eberhardt expected to fill in for the veteran receiver on offence.

Eberhardt played at the University of Wyoming from 2016 to 2021, recording 764 yards and 50 receptions.

He hauled in six catches and 104 yards in a 30-27 pre-season loss to the Roughriders.

“I think that pre-season definitely helped out a little bit and at least a little bit of personal confidence, as well knowing I could make plays,” he said.

Lions offensive lineman Phil Norman will remain in hospital following his “significant medical episode” during a walkthrough on Wednesday. He will continue to be monitored and will undergo additional medical tests, the team said.

Campbell visited Norman in hospital on Thursday to check on his progress.

“He’s stable, awake, still in the hospital getting tests done,” Campbell said. “Everything is checking out as normal so far but they’re not done with what they’re doing with him. It’s so far, so good and we’ll hope it continues that way.”

Norman signed with the Lions in 2018 after spending three years at Bethune-Cookman University. He was released by the team in 2021 and re-signed last year.

He’s started 29 games over three seasons.

The Lions also announced the lower bowl of B.C. Place was sold out for the home opener, which will feature performances by Canadian band The Trews and LL Cool J.