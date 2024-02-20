A defensive back who enjoyed some success over 26 games with the Denver Broncos, is giving the CFL a shot.

The B.C. Lions announced Tuesday that American Duke Dawson has been signed to the team’s training camp roster.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Dawson moves north after six seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a stint with the Denver Broncos from 2019-20 where he recorded 27 combined tackles (17 solo, 10 assisted) and two pass breakups. He then suffered a torn ACL in week 14 of the 2020 campaign and was assigned to the practice roster to begin 2021.

The native of Cross City, Fla., began 2022 in training camp with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad that October.

A second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2018, Dawson didn’t see any action in his rookie season after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. He was then traded to the Broncos in August 2019.

Dawson suited up in 48 games with the Florida Gators from 2014-17 while registering 82 combined tackles (56 solo, 26 assisted), six interceptions, 23 pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.

The defensive playmaker earned honourable mention all-American honours by SB Nation in his senior season.