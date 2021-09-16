 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Football

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

BC Lions to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Sept. 24 game

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The BC Lions are trying to raise awareness about the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The CFL team’s vice-president, George Chayka, says players will wear orange tape when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Vancouver at their game on Sept. 24.

He says the Roughriders will also wear orange tape to raise awareness ahead of the day established to honour survivors of Canada’s residential school system.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions are providing 350 tickets to survivors and their families to attend the game.

Chayka says the team is also making a $20,000 donation to the Orange Shirt Society, which was launched by survivor Phyllis Webstad in Williams Lake, B.C., in 2013.

Chayka says the team has commissioned a special orange T-shirt for the game with an Indigenous rendition of the BC Lions logo designed by Corinne Hunt, who co-created the medals for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games.

Premier John Horgan told a news conference on Thursday that the collaboration between the Lions, the Ending Violence Association of BC and Indigenous leaders helps mark the day of truth and reconciliation so Canadians will remember that every child matters.

“On the 30th of September we will always remember what happened in Canada,” he said. “We will not turn our backs on our history. We will embrace it, we will learn from it and will be better people, and a better country and better citizens.”

Horgan said he grew up in the province’s school system and studied history at university, but he did not learn about residential schools where Indigenous children were forcibly sent until an elder told him about them in 2006.

“We need to change that,” he said, adding the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in May has brought greater awareness about what happened at the institutions.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other First Nations in Canada have since reported finding suspected remains or unmarked graves around former residential schools in their territories.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies