Beasley among four Bills players in COVID-19 re-entry process

Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four Buffalo Bills players who must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive.

The two other players placed in the NFL’s five-day re-entry cadence were defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler, general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday.

Beasley, Davis and Lotulelei were sent home before practice, while Butler was sent home after practice and after it was determined he was in contact with the trainer.

Beane said the four players haven’t tested positive.

Though the start of the five-day re-entry depends on when each person last had contact with the trainer, all four players are expected to miss the Bills’ final pre-season game on Saturday, when Buffalo plays host to the Green Bay Packers.

Beane said additional players, including linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, were sent home for precautionary reasons, but have since been cleared by the NFL to resume practising on Wednesday.

Only unvaccinated players are subject to what’s referred to as the five-day re-entry cadence. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 days.

Beasley has been an outspoken critic against vaccinations and the league’s COVID-19 policies. In June, he posted a statement on social media threatening to retire after the NFL and NFLPA announced new rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

He opened training camp by reading from a statement in which he repeatedly referred to a lack of transparency and information on vaccinations. Beasley’s comments contradicted those by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who has said the team has done everything it can to educate players.

Panthers sign Anderson to $37.5-million extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year US$37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal includes US$20.5-million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from US$8-million to US$12.5-million. In addition, he will make US$13-million in 2022 and US$12-million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Newton on track to return to practice

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules. Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day re-entry process for unvaccinated players after travelling to a team-approved out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend. The Patriots issued a statement Monday about the trip, saying the quarterback had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities. Newton’s absences Monday and Tuesday were his first of training camp. Belichick confirmed he would be eligible to return to workouts on Thursday.

Jaguars RB Etienne out for season

JACKSONVILLE Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s pre-season loss at New Orleans. The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over. Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back. Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. Etienne had been part of a three-back attack for Jacksonville, sharing carries with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either one and was expected to play a major role in coach Urban Meyer’s offence.

Falcons add Rosen to backup QB race

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback. Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s 37-17 pre-season loss to the Miami Dolphins. Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals. McCarron shared time with rookie Feleipe Franks in the Falcons’ first two pre-season games. Starter Matt Ryan has not played. Rosen is expected to join practice on Wednesday and play in Sunday’s final pre-season game against Cleveland.