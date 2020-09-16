 Skip to main content
Best team in Ohio won’t be on the field for Bengals-Browns tilt

Barry Wilner
The Associated Press
With Ohio State, Ohio, Akron, Toledo, Kent State, Bowling Green and Miami of Ohio idle because of the coronavirus pandemic, that leaves football fans in the Buckeye State with Thursday night’s Bengals-Browns game.

Sorry, folks – Pro Picks probably will be watching Islanders-Lightning instead.

At least this matchup is in Week 2, before Cincinnati and Cleveland are deeply dredging the bottom of the standings. Actually, the Bengals with top overall draft pick Joe Burrow at quarterback, were the better team in their opener before falling to the Chargers. Let’s forget about the Browns in their debut at Baltimore.

That’s almost what they have done.

“It is a short week, so we are kind of flushing it and moving on,” receiver Odell Beckham Jr. says of Cleveland being routed by Baltimore. “Did not necessarily get to watch the film as much as a group as we probably would have liked to, but we have a another big division game coming up. You kind of have to flush it, move on and call it a mulligan, whatever you want to call it, and just keep pushing.”

Cincinnati, ranked 28th in the AP Pro32, is a 5 1/2-point underdog at No. 31 Cleveland. We’ll go with the Buckeyes, uh, the …

BROWNS, 24-17

After riding the Bills in an easy win against the Jets, Pro Picks looks to remain in the knockout pool by taking GREEN BAY.

No. 19 (tie) Washington (plus 6 1-2) at No. 10 Arizona

Washington heads west after an inspirational comeback victory. It will head home with its first loss.

BEST BET, CARDINALS 26-15

No. 16 Minnesota (plus 3) at No. 25 Indianapolis

We don’t believe the Vikings are as mediocre as they looked against Green Bay.

UPSET SPECIAL, VIKINGS, 21-19

No. 3 New Orleans (minus 6) at No. 15 Las Vegas, Monday night

Imagine the scene for the Raiders' first home game in the desert? Well, imagining is all we can do.

SAINTS, 28-27

No. 8 New England (plus 4 1-2) at No. 4 Seattle

Many pundits loved what they saw from both teams last Sunday. More to love:

SEAHAWKS, 23-20

No. 1 Kansas City (minus 8 1-2) at No. 18 Los Angeles Chargers

A lot of points to give on the road. But the Chiefs score A LOT of points anywhere.

CHIEFS, 36-20

No. 22 Jacksonville (plus 10) at No. 11 Tennessee

This is as high as the Jaguars are likely to get in the AP Pro32. Reality hits in Music City.

TITANS, 20-13

No. 2 Baltimore (minus 6 1-2) at No. 19 (tie) Houston

Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Excitement by the bushel.

RAVENS, 30-20

No. 24 Denver (plus 6) at No. 6 Pittsburgh

Two bruised clubs coming off Monday nighters.

STEELERS, 20-10

No. 9 Los Angeles Rams (pick-em) at No. 21 Philadelphia

Speaking of battered teams, the beleaguered Eagles again can’t avoid the injured list.

RAMS, 23-19

No. 27 Carolina (plus 8) at No. 14 Tampa Bay

My goodness, how the opening loss soured the Gulf waters in Tampa-St. Pete.

BUCCANEERS, 26-17

No. 23 Atlanta (plus 5) at No. 13 Dallas

These Cowboys looked very similar to the 2019 version at LA. That’s not a good thing.

COWBOYS, 31-21

No. 12 San Francisco (minus 7) at No. 32 New York Jets

Yes, the Jets looked that bad at Buffalo, They should be glad the Meadowlands will be empty.

49ERS, 27-9

No. 7 Buffalo (minus 5 1-2) at No. 29 Miami

The Bills get another opponent they should run over. A funny feeling says not quite.

BILLS, 23-21

No. 26 Detroit (plus 5 1-2) at No. 5 Green Bay

No Lambeau Leaps for the Pack, although it really doesn’t matter with no fans in the stands.

PACKERS, 30-19

No. 30 New York Giants (plus 6) at No. 17 Chicago

Two of the original franchises three days after the NFL’s 100th birthday.

BEARS, 17-16

2020 RECORD

Straight up: 9-7. Against spread: 10-5-1

Best Bet: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 0-1

Upset Special: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 0-0-1

