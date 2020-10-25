Bills end two-game skid with victory over Jets

Open this photo in gallery Running back Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball while being tackled by Neville Hewitt #46 and Jordan Jenkins #48 of the New York Jets in the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 25, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Elsa/Getty Images

The end zone was elusive for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

So, they relied on Tyler Bass' busy leg — and the ineptitude of the winless New York Jets' offence — to pull out an 18-10 victory Sunday.

The Bills were held without a touchdown for the first time this season, but Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to find ways to finish in the end zone,” Allen said. “It has to be better on my part. A couple penalties pushed us back and put us in a bad position. Shout-out to T-Bass for making those field goals and getting us the win.”

It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills (5-2), who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before coming through against the league-worst Jets (0-7).

“It was rough today, but we got the W,” running back Devin Singletary said. “Just got to get back to the drawing board.”

The Bills fell behind 10-0 early and couldn’t finish in the red zone, finishing 0 for 5 inside the 20. The victory was their first without getting a touchdown since they beat Washington 17-16 in 2007 on a safety and five field goals by Rian Lindell.

It was also the first time the Jets lost without giving up a touchdown since a 9-6 loss to the Rams in 2016, which was Jeff Fisher’s last win as an NFL head coach.

Bass booted a 40-yarder with 1:56 left after also making kicks of 53, 48, 46, 37 and 29 yards. He missed from 45 and 37 yards, but made enough to tie Steve Christie’s team mark set against New York in 1996.

“In the end, he won us the game, along with our defence,” centre Mitch Morse said. “It’s a tough deal to go out there and have to put up that many points with your leg.”

Story continues below advertisement

Allen finished 30 of 43 for 307 yards. Wide receiver Cole Beasley led the Bills with 11 catches for 112 yards.

Buffalo’s next game is at home against New England next Sunday.

The Jets dropped to 0-7 for the first time since the 1996 team opened 0-8 en route to a 1-15 season.