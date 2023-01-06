A projection showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen on Michael and Shauna Karas' house on Jan. 6 in Lancaster, N.Y.Joshua Bessex/The Associated Press

It’s been a rough week for Buffalo, in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury, but as for whether the Bills believe they’re physically and emotionally ready to play, quarterback Josh Allen didn’t blink by responding: “I do.”

Allen then cited the inspiring message Hamlin’s father, Mario, delivered to the team on Wednesday in saying his son would want them to play.

“He demanded us,” Allen said. “And you can’t not honour his request to go out there and charge forward.”

The Bills (12-3) are motivated despite having less riding on the outcome of the game than the Patriots (8-8). Buffalo has clinched its third consecutive AFC East title, but has lost the inside track to win the AFC’s top seed. The NFL’s decision to cancel Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati pushed Kansas City (13-3) ahead of the Bills in the standings.

The one consolation is the league ruling the AFC championship game would be played at a neutral site should KC win the top seed and face Buffalo, should both teams win or lose on Sunday.

In New England, the Patriots need only to win to clinch their 13th playoff berth in 14 seasons. New England can also clinch a spot should the Dolphins and Steelers lose, and Jacksonville beats Tennessee.

The Patriots find themselves in the wild-card race by virtue of a 23-21 win over Miami – and despite losing four of their past six.

As for game preparation, the Bills essentially held one full practice on Thursday, with Wednesday and Friday’s sessions serving mostly as walkthroughs.

“It kind of makes you, respectfully, chuckle a little about what we’ve dealt with,” McDermott said. “Hey, why not make it a short week on top of that.”