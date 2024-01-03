The Miami Dolphins went from playing for the AFC’s No. 1 seed to playing for their division to avoid the sixth spot this week.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stand in their way.

The Bills and Dolphins will face off Sunday night in the NFL’s final regular-season game in a showdown for the AFC East title.

The Dolphins (11-5) had a shot at earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but were pounded by Baltimore 56-19. If they beat Buffalo, they’ll secure the No. 2 seed.

The Bills (10-6) would get the two seed with a win. If they lose, they’d drop to sixth, seventh or completely out of the playoffs.

Miami is 1-4 against winning teams. A dynamic offence led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill couldn’t get going against the Ravens. They’ll need to get back on track against Buffalo.

The Bills routed the Dolphins 48-20 in Week 4. They’re three-point favourites on the road, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks leans toward the playoff-tested Bills.

BILLS, 34-27

Philadelphia at New York Giants

Line: Eagles minus 5½

The free-falling Eagles (11-5) have lost four of five and now need a victory plus Dallas to get upset to win the division. The Giants (5-11) almost rallied for a win in Philly on Christmas.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 28-17

Houston at Indianapolis

Line: Texans minus 1½

The winner clinches at least a wild-card spot and would win the AFC South if the Jaguars lose. The Colts beat the Texans 31-20 on the road in Week 3 behind Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew, who stepped in after the rookie starter got hurt.

UPSET SPECIAL: COLTS 24-23

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Line: Steelers minus 3½

The Steelers (9-7) are fighting for a playoff spot and sticking with Mason Rudolph at quarterback after two consecutive impressive games. The Ravens (13-3) locked up the No. 1 seed and are looking to avoid injuries.

STEELERS, 24-17

Atlanta at New Orleans

Line: Saints minus 3

The winner would clinch the NFC South if the Buccaneers lose to Carolina. The Saints (8-8) kept their hopes alive with an impressive win at Tampa. The Falcons (7-9) have lost three of four.

SAINTS, 23-18

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Line: Bengals minus 6

The Bengals (8-8) are playing for a winning record. The Browns (11-5) already have locked up the AFC’s No. 5 seed.

BENGALS, 26-17

Jacksonville at Tennessee

Line: Jaguars minus 5½

A four-game losing streak after an 8-3 start forced the Jaguars (9-7) into having to win the game to clinch their second successive AFC South. C.J. Beathard led them to a 26-0 win last week filling in for Trevor Lawrence. The Titans (5-11) are aiming to play spoiler.

JAGUARS, 23-20

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Line: Buccaneers minus 5½

A banged-up Baker Mayfield gets his second chance to lead the Buccaneers (8-8) to the NFC South title. The lowly Panthers (2-14) were embarrassed on and off the field as owner David Tepper was fined US$300,000 for throwing a drink at Jaguars fans toward the end of last week’s loss.

BUCCANEERS, 27-13

New York Jets at New England

Line: Patriots minus 2½

The Patriots (4-12) could cost themselves draft positioning if they beat the Jets (6-10) in what could be Bill Belichick’s last game after an unprecedented run of success that included six Super Bowl titles.

PATRIOTS, 16-12

Minnesota at Detroit

Line: Lions minus 3

The Vikings (7-9) need a win and plenty of help to make the playoffs. The Lions (11-5) can tie the franchise record of 12 wins in a season. They’ll be the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed.

LIONS, 30-20

Chicago at Green Bay

Line: Packers minus 3

A victory secures a playoff berth for Jordan Love and the Packers (8-8). The Bears (7-9) have won four of five and are facing an important off-season decision on Justin Fields.

PACKERS, 26-22

Dallas at Washington

Line: Cowboys minus 13½

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys (11-5) need a win to clinch the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed. The Commanders (4-12) would ruin their rival’s hopes with an upset.

COWBOYS, 30-18

Seattle at Arizona

Line: Seahawks minus 2½

After losing five of seven, the Seahawks (8-8) now need a win and loss by the Packers to make the playoffs. The Cardinals (4-12) ruined Philadelphia’s division hopes last week and aim to mess up Seattle’s season.

SEAHAWKS, 24-20

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Line: 49ers minus 3

The 49ers (12-4) have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Rams (9-7) will be either the No. 6 or 7 seed. Staying healthy is the priority for both teams so expect to see plenty of backups.

RAMS, 24-23

Denver at Las Vegas

Line: Raiders minus 2½

The Broncos (8-8) aim to finish with a winning record heading into a difficult off-season that starts with how to handle Russell Wilson’s situation. Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce gets one more chance at proving he deserves the job after going 4-4 in his first eight games.

RAIDERS, 24-16

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

Line: Chargers minus 3

Patrick Mahomes and the many starters on Kansas City (10-6) could rest with the AFC West title already secured. The Chargers (5-11) are better off losing for draft positioning.

CHARGERS, 23-21

Last week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 10-6

Overall: Straight up: 157-99. Against spread: 133-113-9.

Best bet: Straight up: 9-8. Against spread: 6-10-1.

Upset special: Straight up: 8-9. Against spread: 10-7.

Thursday: Straight up: 13-6. Against spread: 14-4-1.

Monday: Straight up: 9-12. Against spread: 13-7-1.