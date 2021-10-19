 Skip to main content
Blue Bombers acquire veteran kicker Sergio Castillo in deal with Lions

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquired American kicker Sergio Castillo from the B.C. Lions on Tuesday for a conditional 2022 fourth-round pick.

The acquisition of Castillo addresses a huge need for Winnipeg (9-1), which has used three different kickers already this season.

Ali Mourtada, Marc Liegghio and Tyler Crapigna have combined to make just 16-of-28 field goal attempts (57.1 per cent) and 23-of-27 converts.

Castillo attended the Tennessee Titans training camp this year after appearing in seven games with the New York Jets in 2020.

Castillo made 8-of-13 field goals, including one from 55 yards, with New York.

Castillo opted out of his deal with B.C. in August 2020 after the league cancelled its plans to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic although the Lions maintained his CFL rights.

The five-foot-11, 196-pound Castillo began his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2015.

Castillo has appeared in 38 career CFL games with Blue Bombers (2015), Ottawa Redblacks (2016), Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017) and Lions (2019).

The 30-year-old Castillo was a 2019 CFL all-star after making 41-of-45 field-goal attempts (91.1 per cent), including five of 50 yards or more.

Over his CFL career, Castillo has made 80-of-92 field goals (87 per cent) and 91.7 per cent of his convert attempts while also sporting a 44.4-yard career punting average.

