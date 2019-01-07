Blue Bombers agree on two-year extension with kicker Justin Medlock

Open this photo in gallery Justin Medlock kicks an extra-point conversion against the B.C. Lions during a CFL game in Winnipeg on Oct. 14, 2017. John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Monday they’ve agreed to terms with kicker Justin Medlock on a two-year contract extension.

Medlock was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

“As we headed into free agency, once again Justin was high on the list of players we needed to have back in our organization,” GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. “Kickers like Justin just don’t come around often, and his dedication to his craft, work ethic, attention to detail and overall professionalism all add up to being a truly elite talent in our league at his position.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thrilled to have him back.”

Last season Medlock made 42-of-47 field goals (89.4 per cent) and was the only kicker in the CFL to make all of his convert attempts (52). He also led the league with 13 punts placed inside an opponent’s 10-yard line.

Medlock has played in 128 career games over his eight year CFL career. In three seasons with Winnipeg, he has made 158-of-185 field goals (85.4 per cent) and 140-of-141 converts.

Medlock was the CFL’s top special-teams player in 2016.