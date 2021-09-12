Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBs

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Casey Sayles (90) tips the throw by Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) during first-half CFL action in Winnipeg, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. John Woods/The Canadian Press

A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.

Starting QB Zach Collaros completed 18-of-22 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns while Sean McGuire, his backup, scored three touchdowns as the Bombers trounced the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-9 in a CFL slugfest.

The game was played before a sold-out Banjo Bowl crowd of 33,134 fully-vaccinated fans at IG Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was removed from the game midway through the third quarter due to concussion protocol after he was sacked by Willie Jefferson. Fajardo, who had completed 11-of-17 passes for 169 yards at the time, was replaced by Isaac Harker.

The game was also marred by a second-quarter brawl that resulted in two Roughriders getting ejected.

With back-to-back wins over the Riders, Winnipeg improved to 5-1 on the season and remained in sole possession of top spot in the West Division. Saskatchewan dropped to 3-2 and remained in second.

With the Bombers up 19-9 early in the fourth quarter, Collaros completed a 30-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Darvin Adams to finish off a five-play 76-yard drive. Collaros followed that up with a 52-yard touchdown pass to slotback Kennny Lawler late in the game.

McGuire had scored his third touchdown of the game with his third one-yard quarterback sneak midway through the third quarter to give Winnipeg that 19-9 lead.

The Bombers grabbed a 12-9 lead on McGuire’s second one-yard touchdown of the first half. That’s when a brawl broke out with punches thrown, at least one facemask grabbed, players piling onto each other and flags flying all over the end zone.

As a result, Saskatchewan defensive lineman Garrett Marino and defensive back A.J. Hendy were ejected from the game. No Bombers were ejected.

Story continues below advertisement

Kicker Marc Liegghio, who was short on a 48-yard field goal attempt, missed his second convert of the half.

The Roughriders had taken a 9-6 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Brett Lauther.

The Roughriders knotted the score at 6-6 early in the second quarter when Lauther kicked a 24-yard field goal.

Winnipeg had taken a slim 6-3 lead over the Riders into the second quarter. McGuire capped off a 13-play, 79-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown on a sneak. Liegghio’s convert attempt was wide.

Saskatchewan had opened the scoring on its first possession when Lauther connected on a 25-yard field goal.

Saskatchewan next plays host to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday while the Bombers travel to Edmonton to play the Elks on Saturday.