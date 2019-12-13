 Skip to main content

Football

Blue Bombers extend coach Mike O’Shea and GM Kyle Walters after Grey Cup run

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea gets a Gatorade shower after his team won the Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are rewarding general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea for helping the team win the Grey Cup last month.

The CFL team says Walters’ contract has been extended through the 2023 season while O’Shea’s deal now runs through 2022.

O’Shea has served as head coach for six years and guided the team to four straight double-digit win seasons.

Walters has also been in his current role for six years. He had one year left on his deal while O’Shea was in the final year of his contract.

“When Kyle, Mike and I began this journey in 2013, I stated that we would build a winning and sustainable organization,” Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller Miller said in a release. “Kyle and Mike have been the drivers of this success and have helped establish a championship formula.”

The Blue Bombers finished third in the West Division last season with a record of 11-7.

They upset Calgary in the West semifinal and Saskatchewan in the West final before ending a 28-year Grey Cup title drought with a 33-12 win over Hamilton on Nov. 24 in Calgary.

