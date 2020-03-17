 Skip to main content
Blue Bombers sign defensive back Damian Swann and quarterback Dru Brown

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Quarterback Dru Brown throws a pass during football Pro Day in Stillwater, Okla., on March 10, 2020.

NATE BILLINGS/The Associated Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed defensive back Damian Swann and quarterback Dru Brown on Tuesday.

A six-foot, 190-pound Swann was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints out of the University of Georgia.

The 27-year-old from Atlanta spent two seasons with the Saints, registering 22 tackles and four pass deflections in seven games on the heels a successful career at the University of Georgia.

Brown, meanwhile, joins the Bombers after one season at Oklahoma State University following a transfer from Hawaii.

Set to turn 23 on Saturday, the five-foot-11, 200-pound product of Palo Alto, Calif., appeared in seven games for Oklahoma State last season, starting the final three after an injury to starter Spencer Sanders.

Brown, who completed 67.3 per cent of his passes for 810 yards with seven touchdowns against one interception in 2019, joins Zach Collaros and Sean McGuire as quarterbacks on Winnipeg’s roster following the departures of Matt Nichols and Chris Streveler.

During his two seasons with at Hawaii, Brown threw for 5,273 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Brown played his freshman year at the College of San Mateo in San Mateo, Ca., throwing for 21 TDs and rushing for six others.

