 Skip to main content

Sports Blue Bombers star linebacker Adam Bighill agrees to three-year contract extension

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Blue Bombers star linebacker Adam Bighill agrees to three-year contract extension

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill and Chris Randle chat on the sidelines during a pre-season game against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg on June 1, 2018.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed star linebacker Adam Bighill to a three-year extension.

Bighill, who could have become a free agent next month, was named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for the second time in his career in 2018.

Bighill recorded 105 tackles while adding four sacks, four tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and a league-leading four forced fumbles. His 127 defensive plays were the third-most in the league last season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old native of Montesano, Wash., joined the Bombers last year after one season with the New Orleans Saints.

Prior to his NFL campaign, the five-time CFL all-star played with the B.C. Lions from 2011 to 2016.

The Bombers also announced that Bighill will work for Wellington-Altus Private Wealth in the off-season as an investment adviser. Top Manitoba curler Jennifer Jones also has worked for the company.

“It was pretty well documented that going into this off-season, re-signing Adam was a very big priority for us,” said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters. “We were able to get discussions going and once we did, things moved well and I think both sides are comfortable with the agreement and excited about the future. Adam is a heck of a football player, a great leader, and we’re thrilled to keep him in Winnipeg.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter