Blue Bombers star linebacker Adam Bighill agrees to three-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed star linebacker Adam Bighill to a three-year extension.
Bighill, who could have become a free agent next month, was named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for the second time in his career in 2018.
Bighill recorded 105 tackles while adding four sacks, four tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and a league-leading four forced fumbles. His 127 defensive plays were the third-most in the league last season.
The 30-year-old native of Montesano, Wash., joined the Bombers last year after one season with the New Orleans Saints.
Prior to his NFL campaign, the five-time CFL all-star played with the B.C. Lions from 2011 to 2016.
The Bombers also announced that Bighill will work for Wellington-Altus Private Wealth in the off-season as an investment adviser. Top Manitoba curler Jennifer Jones also has worked for the company.
“It was pretty well documented that going into this off-season, re-signing Adam was a very big priority for us,” said Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters. “We were able to get discussions going and once we did, things moved well and I think both sides are comfortable with the agreement and excited about the future. Adam is a heck of a football player, a great leader, and we’re thrilled to keep him in Winnipeg.”
