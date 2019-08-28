Bombers release injury-plagued receiver Chris Matthews

Open this photo in gallery Chris Matthews celebrates a 53-yard catch against the BC Lions during a game in Winnipeg on Aug. 15, 2019. John Woods/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg has released receiver Chris Matthews just six games into his second stint as a Blue Bomber.

The team made the announcement Wednesday. It leaves the Bombers with another hole to fill offensively with quarterback Matt Nichols (shoulder) on the six-game injured list and running back Andrew Harris to miss the next two games following a positive drug test.

Matthews had 12 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown in an injury-riddled season.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg signed Matthews to a three-year contract in the off-season. But he only practised five times at the start of training camp and then suffered a lower-body injury.

He made his season debut in Week 3, but played just one more game before missing another three contests.

He returned again in Week 8, scoring his lone touchdown in a 28-27 loss at Toronto.

Matthews had a season-high 61 receiving yards in a 32-16 Week 10 win over B.C., but was limited to one 17-yard reception in a win over Edmonton last week.

Matthews was allegedly involved at a July 21 altercation at a Winnipeg nightclub, with a report that he had been stabbed. He was back at practice the following day.

The Bombers brought Matthews back into the fold after he helped the Calgary Stampeders win the Grey Cup last season.

Matthews began his career with Winnipeg in 2012 and was the CFL’s top rookie. He then left to play in the NFL for four seasons, and had four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks a 28-24 loss to New England at Super Bowl XLIX.